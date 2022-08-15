Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

