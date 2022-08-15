Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 492,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,529. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

