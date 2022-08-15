Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.27. 101,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

