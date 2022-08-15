Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,842,700 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,842,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,369,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 2.42% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 939,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 670,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,866 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,121. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

