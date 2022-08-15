Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in RH by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

NYSE:RH traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.41. 5,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $740.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.08 and a 200 day moving average of $317.37.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

