Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 254,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

