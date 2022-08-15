Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,337.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,647 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,287,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,279 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 71,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

