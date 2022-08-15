Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $56.54 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,570. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.