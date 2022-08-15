Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.86. 108,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

