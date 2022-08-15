Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WSO traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.41. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.75.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

