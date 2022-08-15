Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $284,487.88 and approximately $17,308.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.16 or 0.07927247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00171567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00252435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00678779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00569481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005459 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.