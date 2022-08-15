Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $284,487.88 and approximately $17,308.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.16 or 0.07927247 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00171567 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022253 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00252435 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00678779 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00569481 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005459 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Ravencoin Classic Profile
Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
