Raymond James Lowers Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Bird Construction stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

