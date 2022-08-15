Raymond James Raises Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $3.50

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 171.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.29 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

