Raymond James Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

CG opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.46. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

