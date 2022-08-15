Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,014. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.