Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,087,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 825,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,805,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.01 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

