Razor Network (RAZOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $260,840.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $260,840.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

