Razor Network (RAZOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $260,840.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $260,840.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008580 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.
Razor Network Coin Profile
Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
