Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

REAL stock opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.70 million and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

