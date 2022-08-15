Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.90 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €100.00 ($102.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($120.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.90 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/2/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/26/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €88.70 ($90.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/4/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($107.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €100.00 ($102.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.90 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €0.82 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €88.68 ($90.49). 128,181 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.65. LEG Immobilien SE has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

