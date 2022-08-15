Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.17 million and $197,751.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

