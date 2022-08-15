Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.17 million and $197,751.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
