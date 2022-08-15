ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
ResMed Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About ResMed
See Also
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.