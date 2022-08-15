Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.