Rigel Finance Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $8,399.30 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. "

