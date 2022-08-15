Rise Hits Market Cap of $142,361.93 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Rise has a market cap of $142,361.93 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00040301 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,587,453 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

