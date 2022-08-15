RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:RMI opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.98.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
