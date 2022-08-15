Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 885 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $131.88. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

