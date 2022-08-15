Robust Token Hits Market Capitalization of $149,410.04 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00025165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $149,410.04 and approximately $44.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol.

