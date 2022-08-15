Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $289.73 million and $2.04 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $28.18 or 0.00113020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

