Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.51

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.04.
Root Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.
Institutional Trading of Root
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Featured Articles
