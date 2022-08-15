Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.51

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Root by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

