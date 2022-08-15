Rovida Advisors Inc. Invests $6.89 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,000. Sony Group makes up about 1.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $7,637,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. 7,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,658. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.