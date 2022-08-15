Ruff (RUFF) Price Up 72.3% This Week

Ruff (RUFF) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar. One Ruff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $175,376.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

