Rune Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $395,348.31 and $1,683.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $29.25 or 0.00121196 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001534 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013728 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
