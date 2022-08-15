Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $14.63 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $135,093.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

