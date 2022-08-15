Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,328. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.