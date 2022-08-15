S4FE (S4F) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

S4FE (S4F) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $415,301.76 and $1.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

