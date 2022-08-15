Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

