Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

CRM traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.86. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

