Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Sanara MedTech stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

