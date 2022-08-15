Saturna Capital CORP Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,445 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.8% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $89,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 267.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

