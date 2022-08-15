Saturna Capital CORP Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.04. 24,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.