Saturna Capital CORP Has $27.93 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,536. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

