Saturna Capital CORP Has $64.83 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $79.20. 72,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.