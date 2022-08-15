Saturna Capital CORP Has $76.75 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $76,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $256.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,449. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.