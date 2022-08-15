Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $13,279,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. 261,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643,757. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

