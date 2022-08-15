Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,502,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

