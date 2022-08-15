Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on CLX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $148.93. 25,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

