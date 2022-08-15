Saturna Capital CORP Sells 943 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.53. 29,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,212. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.