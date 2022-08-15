Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

