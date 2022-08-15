Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,519 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

