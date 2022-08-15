Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,125 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.53. 58,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

